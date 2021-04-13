Uniting Bridges launches new Diversity Awards for the Chippewa Valley

A dedication to building deeper relationships in the Chippewa Valley community is what led Uniting Bridges and Volume One to partner to create a new set of awards.
The Uniting Bridges Diversity Awards, open for nominations through April 30, recognize individuals and organizations who have made significant contributions to equity and inclusivity initiatives, and who seek to bridge differences in the Chippewa Valley.
“Diversity creates opportunity,” said Dr. Selika Ducksworth-Lawton, president of Uniting Bridges – an Eau Claire-based organization that works to build relationships across race, class, gender and sexuality. “It fosters creativity. It encourages empathy and understanding, and bridges differences to allow collaboration and a sense of community.”
Nominees should be actively involved in the fight for a fairer future, embody the work of justice, and spread kindness and inclusivity within the Chippewa Valley. Their efforts may be seen, felt, or heard through their day-to-day work or through the large-scale impact they have on their community.
Uniting Bridges will lead a panel of key community members from diverse backgrounds and industries who will evaluate nominations and select the honorees. Up to three individuals and one organization will be selected for awards, and will be significantly featured in the pages of Volume One in print, online, and social media.
“We’re looking for innovators, creators, leaders, and persistent individuals who foster challenging conversations,” Ducksworth-Lawton said, “create and push for initiatives to improve inclusivity in the Chippewa Valley, and tirelessly work to represent underrepresented communities and advocate for their voices to be heard.”
Learn more about the awards and how to nominate individuals and organizations at VolumeOne.org/DiversityAwards.