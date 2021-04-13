Uniting Bridges launches new Diversity Awards for the Chippewa Valley

A dedication to building deeper relationships in the Chippewa Valley community is what led Uniting Bridges and Volume One to partner to create a new set of awards.

The Uniting Bridges Diversity Awards, open for nominations through April 30, recognize individuals and organizations who have made significant contributions to equity and inclusivity initiatives, and who seek to bridge differences in the Chippewa Valley.

“Diversity creates opportunity,” said Dr. Selika Ducksworth-Lawton, president of Uniting Bridges – an Eau Claire-based organization that works to build relationships across race, class, gender and sexuality. “It fosters creativity. It encourages empathy and understanding, and bridges differences to allow collaboration and a sense of community.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nominees should be actively involved in the fight for a fairer future, embody the work of justice, and spread kindness and inclusivity within the Chippewa Valley. Their efforts may be seen, felt, or heard through their day-to-day work or through the large-scale impact they have on their community.