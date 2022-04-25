UPDATE: 10-year-old Lily Peters found dead in Chippewa Falls, homicide investigation underway

Ten-year-old Iliana (Lily) Peters was found dead Monday morning, according to Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm, and the missing persons case is now being pursued as a homicide investigation.

During a press conference Monday afternoon, Kelm said Peters’ body was found at 9:15 a.m. near the Duncan Creek Trail in downtown Chippewa Falls. She was a fourth-grader at Parkview Elementary School.

No suspect is currently in custody, and the Chippewa County Coroner confirmed the deceased body to be that of Iliana Peters. More information will be made available as it becomes available.

At 9 p.m. Sunday, the Chippewa Falls Police Department was contacted by Lily’s father who advised that Lily had not returned home from a visit to her aunt’s house in the 400 block of N. Grove St.

Officers learned that Lily was last seen by family members in the evening. She was supposed to be heading home to the 50 block of E. Birch St. Officers and family checked the area and contacted family and friends, but she was not located.

After dark, officers learned that a bicycle believed to belong to Lily was located in the woods a short distance from her aunt’s residence near the walking trail between the end of N. Grove Street and the Leinenkugel’s brewery parking lot.

K9 teams from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department and the Lake Hallie Police Department were called in to search the area Sunday night. Also, the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department’s drone was used to search the wooded area.

Law enforcement and fire/EMS search teams searched this area and conducted door to door canvassing overnight. The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation was contacted and, at that point, the incident did not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert.

As this is an active investigation, this is all of the information that can be provided at this time.

Anyone with information contact the Chippewa County Dispatch Center at 715-726-7701 Option 1.

