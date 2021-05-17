UPDATE: Amber alert resolved in Menomonie, teen located

An Amber Alert was issued, then canceled for a teen last seen in Menomonie in the late morning hours on Sunday.
Samantha K. Stephenson, 13, has been located.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
An Amber Alert was issued, then canceled for a teen last seen in Menomonie in the late morning hours on Sunday.
Samantha K. Stephenson, 13, has been located.
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
A mother and son from Cadott were killed in a Monday morning vehicle accident in the Town of Lafayette.
The city of Chippewa Falls has a plethora of construction projects underway or planned as the summer season approaches. Here are projects with…
Music rules the summer in the Chippewa Valley, and among the excitement for festivals and concerts re-opening an inspiring collaboration has b…
Elsie McDonald and Ethan Person learned something about themselves early in their classes in the new Graphic Design program at Chippewa Valley Technical College.
CHIPPEWA FALLS—Dr. Douglas Wayne Mason, 75, of Chippewa Falls, died at home on Sunday, May 9, 2021.
The two statues for the “Lady of the Falls” Shrine under construction on the summit of the hill at Notre Dame Church overlooking Chippewa Fall…
An Eau Claire woman convicted of selling drugs from her home will serve two years in prison.
Raymond B. Myers III, 44, of Chippewa Falls, village of Lake Hallie, passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield.
PRAIRIE FARM—Betty Jewel Lynn, 67, of Prairie Farm died Monday, May 3, 2021 at Pioneer Nursing Home. She was born October 2, 1953, in Texas to…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.