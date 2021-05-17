 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Amber alert resolved in Menomonie, teen located
UPDATE: Amber alert resolved in Menomonie, teen located

An Amber Alert was issued, then canceled for a teen last seen in Menomonie in the late morning hours on Sunday.

Samantha K. Stephenson, 13, has been located. 

Samantha K. Stephenson

Stephenson
