BLOOMER — One person was killed in a car vs. tractor-trailer accident late Friday morning in Chippewa County.
According to a release from the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office, 77-year-old William M. Shelton, of Duluth, was traveling north in a car on Hwy. 40, approaching the intersection with Hwy. 64 north of Bloomer. The car, which was required to stop at a stop sign, proceeded into the intersection and was struck by a fully loaded tractor-trailer that was carrying logs and traveling eastbound on Hwy. 64.
Shelton was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer, 42-year-old Lavern J. Byers of Augusta, Wis., was not injured.
The report said a preliminary investigation showed the passenger car failed to yield the right of way to the tractor-trailer.
The Bloomer Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Bloomer Fire Department, Bloomer Ambulance and Chippewa Falls Ambulance assisted the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office at the scene.
