UPDATE: La Crosse County supervisor suggests ethics review over administrator social media comments

A La Crosse County supervisor has suggested a review of a Facebook comment that the lead county official made in recent days over the death of a top conservative figure.
On Wednesday, County Administrator Steve O'Malley made a comment on a Tribune Facebook post sharing the story of the death of Rush Limbaugh, a controversial and conservative radio talk show host.
"How sad that this hatred has escaped this existence for ever. If I believed in hell it would be the most deserving place for the likes of him. He never loved anything but hatred, racism and disrespect. Good riddence," O'Malley said in the comment.
At the end of board's lengthy Thursday night meeting, supervisor Jack Pogreba suggested as a future agenda item to look into the comment, mentioning a legal or ethics review.
"I'm sure a lot of you supervisors have received several emails like I have and phone calls about our administrator and comments he's made in the past couple days. I don't know if that's something the Executive Committee should be looking at or some ethics situations," Pogreba said, "but I'm looking for legal counsel to look into that further."
Earlier on Thursday, a screenshot of the Facebook comment was emailed to supervisors, stating it was "despicable" and that Limbaugh was "revered by tens of thousands" in the county and more across the country.
The Tribune also received the email and independently found and reviewed the comment.
O'Malley was not in attendance at Thursday night's virtual meeting, telling the Tribune he is out of town, but responded to request for comment early Friday morning.
"My FB comment was not intended to be partisan. Mr. Limbaugh held no office or position. The comment was made on my own time and does not violate any County policy. And it does not represent any position of La Crosse County," O'Malley said in an email.
"However, as a public official it was an error in judgment on my part to add anything to the dialogue that has nothing to do with local government. In the future I will refrain from any FB comments on any issue, as has been my usual practice," he said.
The position of County Administrator is appointed.
The death of Limbaugh has brought out a mixed bag of responses, many on the right side of the aisle praising him for his work for conservative ideals, but many others making it a point to draw on some of his more controversial moments, including segments he ran mocking the deaths of gay men who had AIDS, among others.
The request made Thursday was only preliminary, and further action from the county has yet to be made clear.