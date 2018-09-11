The body of an 83-year-old Holcombe man was recovered Tuesday afternoon from Otter Lake north of Stanley, Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said Tuesday.
Richard Mohr of rural Holcombe died of freshwater drowning, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
Around 1 p.m. Tuesday, a boater found an empty pontoon floating on the lake and alerted the Sheriff's Department.
The DNR responded after a call about an unresponsive man in the water near a lone pontoon boat.
Several people saw Mohr near the center of the lake and helped recover and transport Mohr to shore, Kowalczyk said.
Mohr was not wearing a personal flotation device when the witnesses found him, said DNR Lt. Jeremy Peery in a statement Wednesday.
"We appreciate the effort put forth by the people involved," Kowalczyk said.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Chippewa County Sheriff's Department are investigating.
