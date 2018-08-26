A Chippewa County Sheriff's deputy stabbed in the shoulder Saturday while trying to restrain a suspect has been identified, along with his attacker.
Sgt. Andrew Clark, a 12-year veteran of the department, was released from Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire and is recovering at his rural Chippewa Falls residence, according to a press release.
The suspect, Travis A. Abbiehl, 35, of Cadott is in custody and faces "numerous charges," according to the press release.
At about 9:49 a.m. Saturday a caller told the department that a 35-year-old man was not taking his medication and was acting erratically.
Deputies found Abbiehl sitting in a vehicle, holding a knife, parked on 90th Street near Highway 29 in the town of Wheaton.
Abbiehl's behavior was "harmful to himself," according to the press release.
After attempts to communicate, Abbiehl got out of the vehicle, charged Clark and stabbed him.
Deputies tased Abbiehl twice to subdue him before taking him into custody. Abbiehl was detained and taken for evaluation.
Clark was taken to an Eau Claire hospital via ambulance.
Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk thanked the agencies that were involved, including the Chippewa Falls Police Department, the Chippewa Fire District and retired Sheriff's Department captain of field services Eugene Gutsch, who arrived at the scene and assisted shortly after the incident.
The attack is under investigation.
"A complete report will be forwarded to the Chippewa County District Attorney's office" to consider possible charges after the investigation is finished, according to the press release.
Note: This story's headline was updated Saturday with the correct date of the incident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.