Law enforcement have identified the 50-year-old Minnesota man whose body was found in Lake Wissota Sunday afternoon.
The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department is still leading the search to find Antonio R. Robinson, 22, of Minneapolis, according to a press release.
Robinson is believed to have been camping with the victim, Travis W. Cramer of Coon Rapids, Minn., during the weekend before both men disappeared.
A caller reported a lone pontoon resting on the shoreline north of the hydroelectric dam on Lake Wissota 11:30 a.m. Sunday. The caller reported seeing a black male and a white male launch the boat yesterday, along with a dog, according to a police dispatch report.
Deputies did not find anyone with the pontoon.
A rubber tube was reported near the dam about 1 p.m. Sunday, Cramer’s body attached to the tube by a rope.
Robinson is still missing, according to the press release.
The sheriff’s department believes the incident may have happened early Saturday evening.
The sheriff’s department, Chippewa Falls Fire District dive team, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Chippewa Fire Protection, Black River Falls organization Bruce’s Legacy and volunteers searched Sunday and Monday afternoon without finding Robinson.
Anyone who may have seen the pontoon on Lake Wissota during the weekend or has useful information should contact the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department at 715-726-7701.
