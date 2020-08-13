Updated reopening plan sent to Chippewa Falls school district families; deadline for all virtual program Friday

“We look now to provide a learning and teaching environment that supports the return to schools in a pragmatic, respectful, responsible and sensible manner that meets the wants and needs of our stakeholders with the resources we have available to us,” he said.

“We strive and are committed to doing those things necessary to deliver those public education services in the safest manner to the greatest extent possible given our resources and the circumstances we face...because we care,” Holmes said. “I wish the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District and others need not endure what is currently going on in the world around us; yet, ‘The wide world is all about you; you can fence yourselves in, but you cannot forever fence it out,’ (Tolkien). We must make the best of what is around for our children’s sake now and into the future and we are all learning together during the course of this public health emergency.”