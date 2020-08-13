Updated reopening plan sent to Chippewa Falls school district families; deadline for all virtual program Friday

A new and unprecedented school year is on the horizon for Chippewa Falls students.
An updated reopening plan, dubbed “Reopening Our Schools September 1, 2020: This Year Is Different,” from the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District was sent to all students and their families Wednesday to account for changes with the COVID-19 pandemic and the district’s response.
The district will be implementing a five-day on-campus program for all schools.
Superintendent Jeff Holmes said the district hopes to return to a more traditional educational model whenever it is possible and safe for students, families and staff.
“In collaboration with multiple individuals and organizations, Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District is bringing forward this plan in an effort to bring back a sense of normalcy in our school buildings to the greatest extent possible for our students, staff, parents, community-at-large and the Board of Education come Sept. 1,” Holmes said.
“It is our sincere hope that this plan does not need to be utilized beyond the 2020-21 school year, yet the public health emergency we find ourselves in has not allowed for normalcy to exist for several months and does not appear to be subsiding to the degree necessary to allow for a truly traditional model for public education services delivery; and the pandemic has highlighted aspects of public education that will likely not come back, but that is for discussion later,” he said.
A large change in the plan previously announced in July is an all-virtual option offered outside of the standard five-day on-campus school schedule. Students interested in this option have through Friday to apply.
Protective measures being utilized at all schools include additional cleaning protocols, increased opportunities for handwashing, water bottles permitted for students and staff, procedures in place to care for students who are showing COVID-19 symptoms, personal protective equipment will be required for staff members and face coverings for students are highly recommended.
As for the transformation of physical environments to adapt to coronavirus precautions, school officials will introduce removal and rearrangement of furniture and materials to allow for more space, movement of individuals throughout the buildings will be adjusted as needed, sanitation stations will be placed in high-traffic areas, staff and students will be expected to practice social distancing when possible and signage will be utilized to encourage safe distancing.
Visitation to campuses will be limited to essential services, field trips are temporarily suspended and handwashing and sharing of supplies among students will be monitored. After-school activities including sports are to be determined based on WIAA recommendations.
“It has been a challenging, daunting, nerve-wracking, unsettling and necessary process to bring this plan forward,” Holmes said. “However, in the short time I have been serving the Chippewa Falls Area, I have quickly come to the realization that the people here, whether that is staff, parents, board members, business leaders, local officials, state officials and other community members, all care deeply for the welfare of their children, which is notable, worthwhile and admirable.
“We look now to provide a learning and teaching environment that supports the return to schools in a pragmatic, respectful, responsible and sensible manner that meets the wants and needs of our stakeholders with the resources we have available to us,” he said.
With the beginning of the school year less than three weeks out, Holmes said the community needs to make the best of the current situation for the sake of the students’ intellectual and mental well-being.
“We strive and are committed to doing those things necessary to deliver those public education services in the safest manner to the greatest extent possible given our resources and the circumstances we face...because we care,” Holmes said. “I wish the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District and others need not endure what is currently going on in the world around us; yet, ‘The wide world is all about you; you can fence yourselves in, but you cannot forever fence it out,’ (Tolkien). We must make the best of what is around for our children’s sake now and into the future and we are all learning together during the course of this public health emergency.”
