Country music stars Keith Urban, Jake Owen and Toby Keith will headline Eau Claire music festival Country Jam USA in 2019.
The event is slated for July 18-20.
The festival announced its 30th anniversary lineup Tuesday.
Other acts will include Maren Morris, Chase Rice, Dylan Scott, Sawyer Brown, LOCASH, Sara Evans, High Valley and Wild Feathers, among others.
The festival plans to announce more acts in upcoming weeks.
One-day general admission tickets start at $99. Campsites are also available to rent. Buy tickets at http://www.countryjamwi.com/.
