Urging to keep masks on: Chippewa County Public Health Director cautions against repealing mask mandates

Area schools should not drop their mask mandates yet, said Chippewa County Public Health Director Angela Weideman. COVID-19 cases are declining, but so is testing, she said.

In a letter to parents last week, Chippewa Falls Schools Superintendent Jeff Holmes wrote that “there is promising evidence that we are on the back side of the Delta surge in Chippewa County,” and said the district is planning to move back to a mask-optional system as of Nov. 1. Weideman said that may be early.

“I would still highly, highly recommend masks across schools, because we are seeing breakthrough infections,” Weideman said Thursday during her weekly COVID-19 press conference.

The school district saw a drop from 38 students infected a week ago to 23 sick as of last Friday.

In the past week, 179 Chippewa County residents tested positive from 417 tests, for a 42.9% positivity rate; a rate that high indicates high levels of the virus in the community. Also, 27.8% of all active cases are among children ages 0-18, down from recent weeks, but much higher than it was throughout the 2019-20 school year.

Both the Chippewa Falls and New Auburn school districts have created a voluntary quarantine system. Weideman said she is still working with attorneys representing the county and the state on if this policy should be allowed.

A week ago, 305 county residents tested positive from 685 tests, which was a 44.5% positivity rate. Two weeks ago, 421 people tested positive from 904 tests given (46.5% positivity rate).

“We are seeing test numbers and case numbers decline,” Weideman said “I’m disappointed testing numbers aren’t higher. I would hesitate to say we are on the back end of the Delta variant.”

Weideman said her office is still recommending quarantines for those who were exposed to COVID-19-positive people, and she also stressed that more testing is needed.

Thursday afternoon, another county resident died from the virus, bringing the county’s total to 113 deaths. The county is now averaging 174.8 deaths per 100,000 residents, much higher than the state’s average of 142.8 deaths per 100,000 residents.

There are currently 13 Chippewa County residents hospitalized with virus-related symptoms; including one younger than the age of 18.

Roughly 84% of hospital beds in northwestern Wisconsin are now in use, including 94% of ICU beds. Also, 18% of ventilators are in use.

In the past week, the county gave 320 vaccine doses, which now includes people who are getting a third “booster” shot of the Pfizer vaccine. That is down slightly from the 418 doses given last week, and down from 434 two weeks ago and 509 doses given three weeks ago. Weideman said her office doesn’t have a report from the state that says how many of the shots given in the past week were considered to be booster shots.

Weideman said her office is waiting from direction from the state on when it may begin distributing third doses of the Moderna vaccine and second dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Because of the high number of new cases in the county in recent weeks, Chippewa County remains at a severe risk level, with a recommendation of limiting indoor gatherings to 15 people and outdoor gatherings to 50 people.