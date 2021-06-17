US Cellular committing $100,000 to support STEM Education through DonorsChoose

The COVID-19 pandemic created a tumultuous landscape in education for students and teachers who juggled the everchanging in-person, remote and hybrid learning models.

These unexpected barriers led US Cellular to commit $100,000 to DonorsChoose to support teachers and their students this summer to help them prepare for the next school year. DonorsChoose is a non-profit organization that connects public school teachers with interested donors who want to support classroom projects.

In May 2021, US Cellular surveyed parents regarding their children’s learning during the pandemic. The results showed:

Half of parents think remote learning negatively impacted their child’s learning.

One in 4 parents feel their child needs tutoring over the summer.

Nearly 50% of parents would be interested in extra assistance for their child.

“Parents and youth have experienced tremendous effects on education as a result of the pandemic,” said Deirdre Drake, executive vice president and chief people officer at US Cellular. “By teaming up with DonorsChoose, we’re addressing gaps in STEM education and helping educators receive vital funding to prepare youth for the careers of today and the future.”

