US Cellular committing $100,000 to support STEM Education through DonorsChoose

The COVID-19 pandemic created a tumultuous landscape in education for students and teachers who juggled the everchanging in-person, remote and hybrid learning models.
These unexpected barriers led US Cellular to commit $100,000 to DonorsChoose to support teachers and their students this summer to help them prepare for the next school year. DonorsChoose is a non-profit organization that connects public school teachers with interested donors who want to support classroom projects.
In May 2021, US Cellular surveyed parents regarding their children’s learning during the pandemic. The results showed:
- Half of parents think remote learning negatively impacted their child’s learning.
- One in 4 parents feel their child needs tutoring over the summer.
- Nearly 50% of parents would be interested in extra assistance for their child.
“Parents and youth have experienced tremendous effects on education as a result of the pandemic,” said Deirdre Drake, executive vice president and chief people officer at US Cellular. “By teaming up with DonorsChoose, we’re addressing gaps in STEM education and helping educators receive vital funding to prepare youth for the careers of today and the future.”
Teachers are able to request funding for their classroom projects by visiting DonorsChoose.org/teachers. While funds last, US Cellular will provide a 1:1 funding match for classroom projects that are within the regions that US Cellular serves, $1,000 or less and have a Science, Technology, Engineering or Math (STEM) focus.
To provide better accessibility and equity to STEM learning, classrooms that receive US Cellular funding will be in communities where 90% or more of the students are from low-income households.
According to a recent DonorsChoose survey, technology materials are in highest demand for both in-person and remote instruction.
Since 2009, US Cellular has donated more than $20.7 million along with countless experiences and technology items to nonprofit organizations across the country.
For more information about the company’s corporate social responsibility initiatives, please go to https://www.uscellular.com/get-to-know-us/community-outreach.