US Highway 53 resurfacing project starting north of Bloomer on Monday
US Highway 53 resurfacing project starting north of Bloomer on Monday

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will start a resurfacing project on US Highway 53 in Chippewa County on Monday.

The project will resurface 6.1 miles of US 53 from Highway 64 north of Bloomer to the county line. US 53 will remain open to traffic during construction — which is expected to be completed in October — but motorists should expect single-lane closures.

The $6.03 million project includes milling and overlaying the asphalt pavement on US 53 and the ramps and crossroad at the County M interchange, repairing a culvert pipe and endwall, cleaning culverts and adding culvert markers, cleaning ditches near County Q, installing living snow fence along southbound US 53 near mile marker 115 and installing shoulder rumble strips and new pavement marking.

For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates in northwest Wisconsin visit the region's 511 website at http://projects.511wi.gov/region/northwest.

