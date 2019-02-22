Try 1 month for 99¢

The U.S. Postal Service announced Friday that it will temporarily close the Cadott Post Office at 321 N. Main St., effective noon Saturday, Feb 23 until Wednesday, Feb. 27.

In a release sent out Friday, it said the closure is due to a safety abatement. No other details were provided.

In the interim, P.O. boxes can be picked up with photo ID beginning Monday, Feb. 25 at the Eau Claire processing and distribution facility business mail entry unit at 3510 Hogarth St. from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. P.O. box services will resume at the Cadott Post Office on Feb. 27.

The nearest retail services are available at:

Gordy's on the Lake, 17158 County Highway X, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729

Chippewa Falls Post Office, 315 N. Bridge St., Chippewa Falls, WI 54729

Festival Foods, 2717 Birch St., Eau Claire, WI 54729

Retail services will be available in Cadott until noon Saturday and will resume Wednesday, Feb. 27.

