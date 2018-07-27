Wisconsin U.S. Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson will host a meet-and-greet 6 p.m. today at 18291 57th Ave., Chippewa Falls.
The stop will follow a visit to the Monroe County Fair by the Republican candidate earlier in the day.
The public is invited to attend.
Nicholson is facing off against Republicans Leah Vukmir, George C. Lucia, Griffin Jones and Charles Barman in the Aug. 14 primary to challenge incumbent Democrat Tammy Baldwin in the 2018 general election this November.
