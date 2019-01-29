Because of the cold weather, the U.S. Postal Service announced that it is suspending mail delivery in western Wisconsin and other areas of the Midwest on Wednesday.
That means delivery of Wednesday's Chippewa Herald won't happen until Thursday.
The halt in services covers not only western Wisconsin, but Minnesota, Iowa, western Illinois, North Dakota, South Dakota, eastern Montana and portions of Nebraska, Missouri and Kansas.
