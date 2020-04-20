UW-Eau Claire students giving back to hometowns

“This project has really showed me what kind of an impact I can make and also the importance for community members to help out each other in a time like this.”

In Chippewa Falls, Gibbs was surprised to find there is such a huge need in the community for hand sanitizer.

Helping to meet those needs is rewarding, but the project also is giving her a better sense of the kinds of businesses that make up her hometown as well as an appreciation for how they are all coming together to support the community during such a difficult time, she says.

“Every day, a new person comes in and tells me what business they are from and how grateful they are that we are making and supplying this,” Gibbs says of the hand sanitizer. “I gained a true appreciation for how many workers are out there helping us in a time of struggle. “

These are exactly the kinds of revelations that she hopes students experience when they are involved in a service-learning project, whether it is during a pandemic or a more typical semester, Wagner says.

The goal, she says, is that Blugolds carry that spirit of service with them throughout their lives and give back to whatever community they call home in the future.

“Students can stay in their comfort zones, do their own thing and stay in their own social circles, but by doing this they miss seeing the actual needs in the community,” Wagner says. “The service-learning requirement moves students to a place of seeing real needs and taking action to bring better outcomes — and many times better livelihoods — to others in the community.”

