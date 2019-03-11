Dr. Crispin Pierce, a nationally-recognized expert on frac sand health risks, is a Professor of Environmental Public Health at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. He, his interns, and students will present information on recent scientific studies regarding frac sand dust at the Chippewa Falls Public Library at 2:15 p.m. Friday, March 15, in the larger conference room near the entranceway of the Library front door. Some hand-outs will be available. Light refreshments will be served. All people and their families from Chippewa and surrounding counties are invited to attend.
