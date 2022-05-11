UWL commencement set for Sunday

UW-La Crosse will celebrate more than 1,500 seniors and nearly 300 graduate students during spring commencement Sunday, May 15, at the La Crosse Center.

Commencement will be broken into three ceremonies throughout the day:

• 9:30 a.m. — College of Science & Health

• 12:30 p.m. — Associate degree candidates; College of Arts, Social Sciences & Humanities; School of Education [any major, including EC-MC; MC-EA; STEP (English, history, social studies); world language education; art education; music education; STEP (math, biology, chemistry, physics); PETE]

• 3:30 p.m. — College of Business Administration; graduate students

For graduate students from select programs, UWL Graduate & Extended Learning will host a hooding ceremony at 2 p.m. You can RSVP here. The hooding ceremony will finish before the 3:30 p.m. ceremony.

Graduates attending any of the three commencement ceremonies can invite up to six guests. Tickets are not necessary.

For more information about commencement, visit www.uwlax.edu/commencement.

