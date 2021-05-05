'Vaccinations are working': COVID-19 numbers continue to fall in Chippewa County

With 83% of Chippewa County's seniors now having received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 78.6% completing their series, public health director Angela Weideman said the vaccines are showing their effectiveness, as new cases among seniors have plummeted.

"This (drop in cases), as well as the reduction in death rates we have seen in the 65+ population, suggest that the COVID-19 vaccinations are working," Weideman said Wednesday during her weekly COVID-19 press conference. "This is an incredible achievement because this population was one of the most high-risk age groups throughout the entire pandemic."

No new virus-related deaths were reported; the county’s total remains at 94, with just one death since March 2. Also, for the fifth straight week, no county residents are hospitalized with virus-related symptoms. At the high point, 25 county residents were hospitalized at one time.

Weideman reiterated her goal of having 80% of the county's residents getting shots. She noted the county is essentially halfway to that goal, with 40.8% having received at least one dose, and 35.1% having completed their series.

However, in the past week, just 2,215 doses were given to county residents, down from 2,976 doses given last week, and almost half of the high point of 4,086 doses given four weeks ago.