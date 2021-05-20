Vaccinations continue to decline as new COVID-19 cases plummet in Chippewa County

For Chippewa County Public Health Director Angela Weideman, the approval of the Pfizer vaccine for adolescents ages 12 to 15 is quite personal.
“I had the opportunity to discuss getting vaccinated with my son,” Weideman said Wednesday during her weekly COVID-19 press conference. “I researched it. I asked him how he felt about getting the vaccine. He got it, and he had no side effects.”
In the past week, 190 (5.6%) of Chippewa County’s estimated 3,400 adolescents received their first shot of the Pfizer vaccine. The state authorized youths ages 12 to 15 to receive the shots on May 13.
Overall, vaccinations in the county tumbled again this week, with just 1,142 doses given, down from 1,891 given a week ago, 2,215 two weeks ago, and well behind the high point of 4,086 doses given six weeks ago. Weideman said they have adjusted their orders for more vaccine doses, and so far, have been able to avoid letting any doses be wasted.
“We’ve been able to give our vaccine, or we’ve been able to give it back (to the state) so it can be redistributed,” she said.
Overall, 27,282 Chippewa County residents (42.2%) have received one done, with 24,952 (38.6%) having completed their vaccine series. Those are up slightly from last week’s 41.5% for first dose and 37.3% for completed vaccine series.
In the past week, the Centers for Disease Control has removed recommendations that fully vaccinated people should wear masks indoors. Weideman said she is concerned about the change, because people who aren’t vaccinated should still be wearing masks, according to those CDC guidelines.
“It is difficult to know who is and who isn’t vaccinated,” Weideman said.
Some area businesses may opt to keep indoor mask requirements in place, and Weideman urged the public to follow rules set by each business. She urged parents to still have their unvaccinated children wear masks when in stores, and those who aren’t vaccinated to continue wearing masks.
The Public Health Department will hold another Moderna clinic 8 a.m.-4 p.m. today at the courthouse, and Weideman said there is still some availability for the public to sign up. The county also has held Johnson & Johnson clinics, and those are nearly full. Weideman recommends people visit the public health department’s website to see what is available. Even with some rare cases of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine causing blood clots, Weideman said there has been an appetite for the single-shot dose.
“We didn’t know what to anticipate,” Weideman said. “Those who wanted Johnson & Johnson overwhelmingly still wanted it.”
The Moderna and Pfizer shots each require a second dose; Weideman said about 2% of those eligible for a second dose haven’t gotten it yet. That is down from 3% last week.
Weideman stressed the safety and efficacy of all three vaccines.
Roughly 84.1% of Chippewa County’s seniors (ages 65+) have now received at least one dose, up from 83.5% a week ago.
No new virus-related deaths were reported; the county’s total remains at 94, with just one death since March 2. Also, for the seventh straight week, no county residents are hospitalized with virus-related symptoms. At the high point, 25 county residents were hospitalized at one time.
Cases, positivity on the decline
In the past week, 35 people tested positive for the virus out of 230 tests given (15.2%). A week ago, 45 people tested positive out of 253 tests given (17.7%).
Nationwide, roughly 22% of people testing positive for the virus are now children. Weideman said as cases have declined among senior citizens, she has seen more children getting infected. However, she said there was a sharp drop in kids getting sick in the past week.
For the fourth straight week, the county remains at a “high risk level,” which includes a recommendation of no more than 15 people gathering indoors and 50 people outdoors.