Vaccinations continue to decline as new COVID-19 cases plummet in Chippewa County

In the past week, the Centers for Disease Control has removed recommendations that fully vaccinated people should wear masks indoors. Weideman said she is concerned about the change, because people who aren’t vaccinated should still be wearing masks, according to those CDC guidelines.

“It is difficult to know who is and who isn’t vaccinated,” Weideman said.

Some area businesses may opt to keep indoor mask requirements in place, and Weideman urged the public to follow rules set by each business. She urged parents to still have their unvaccinated children wear masks when in stores, and those who aren’t vaccinated to continue wearing masks.

The Public Health Department will hold another Moderna clinic 8 a.m.-4 p.m. today at the courthouse, and Weideman said there is still some availability for the public to sign up. The county also has held Johnson & Johnson clinics, and those are nearly full. Weideman recommends people visit the public health department’s website to see what is available. Even with some rare cases of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine causing blood clots, Weideman said there has been an appetite for the single-shot dose.

“We didn’t know what to anticipate,” Weideman said. “Those who wanted Johnson & Johnson overwhelmingly still wanted it.”