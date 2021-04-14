Vaccine hesitancy: Suspension of J&J vaccine makes residents wary

Regardless of the direction the CDC and FDA take on Johnson & Johnson, Weideman urged the public to continue getting vaccinated.

“We continue to have two other good vaccines (in Moderna and Pfizer) with good supply,” she said.

In the past week, 4,086 doses from the three different vaccines were given to Chippewa County residents, a new record high, up from 3,624 given last week and the previous record of 3,650 given two weeks ago.

“I was delighted to see us at the highest numbers we’ve seen,” she said. “It’s been an incredible amount of work.”

However, Chippewa County (36.8% of population receiving at least one dose) has now fallen behind the state’s rate (37.6%) for the first time since vaccinations began.

Weideman is disappointed to see the county below the state rate, but she said it isn’t because rural counties are being denied doses. Rather, it is a now a problem getting people in the doors and getting them shots. Early on, it was difficult to get a vaccine supply, but that is no longer an issue.

“Our vaccine appointments last week, we had a hard time filling,” she said. “The demand has gone down. It’s not an issue of needing a larger (vaccination) event.”