Vaccines see significant jump in Chippewa Falls, one more dies of COVID-19 complications

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is 100 percent effective in preventing death, but it has a lower efficacy rate in preventing illness compared to the two already-approved vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna. Weideman said they haven’t decided yet how the Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be distributed in the county, and who will get those.

Weideman’s office continues to promote the need to vaccinate all adults. She is pleased to report that no one who has received the vaccine has suffered a serious illness. She added that she’s aware some people have shown some illness after receiving the second, booster shot. She said two people have broken into hives, but that has been the extent of negative side effects.

“We had a few people with mild reactions, but nobody with severe reactions,” she said.

The county had applied for a grant to promote vaccinations but they didn’t win that money. However, her office has hired a limited-term employee to reach out to minority communities, including the Mennonites and Amish, to promote vaccinations.

Cases, hospitalizations down again

Another optimistic sign, the number of new COVID-19 cases reported in the past week have declined, and the hospitalization numbers are the lowest in months.