Evelyn Jenson spent less than a third of her life in the Chippewa Valley, but her love for the arts will live on for quite some time.
Jenson passed away from respiratory failure last month at the age of 94. She moved to Chippewa Falls in 1989 and became ingrained int he local arts scene, helping establish the Valley Art Association.
To celebrate Jenson’s life, the Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls is hosting an exhibit in their gallery from Oct. 3 through Nov. 14 featuring Jenson’s wealth of watercolor artwork. The exhibit is free and open to the public during the Heyde Center’s normal business hours.
Art was just one facet of Jenson's life. She also valued her education.
Sharon Weeks, a member of the Valley Art Association, said she was surprised at just how much formal education Jenson had.
“She was great at what she did,” Weeks said. “She had an extensive educational background and you would never had known it. If you knew her you’d know she never talked about how educated she was. She was a very humble woman. I’m sure it was a surprise to a lot of people when she passed away.”
She has a degree in English from Calvin College, a master's degree from Purdue, and a Ph.D. from Ball State. Throughout her life Jenson taught at universities such as Taylor University (Ind.), Hong Kong Baptist College and Texas A&M-Kingsville. And throughout her life as a teacher, her love for art persisted and was instrumental in the forming of a longstanding organization in the Chippewa Valley.
In 2006, the VAA was formed by Jenson and a number of other artists in the Chippewa Valley. The VAA is a nonprofit organization which aims to promote visual art in Wisconsin (specifically the Chippewa Valley) through networking, workshops, classes, exhibit, educational opportunities and creating a healthy art scene for Chippewa Valley artists.
VAA member Ruth Lundblad said Jenson was instrumental in the early years of the VAA, and even though she wasn’t as active in her later years, the members of the organization still loved to have her around.
“She’s been with us since the beginning, so over 12 years,” Lundblad said. “People loved to see her come around and she was just always a cheerful presence. She was a big part of founding the Valley Arts Association and she will be missed greatly.”
Lundblad said Jenson’s love for art endured through the end of her life, as she tried to be around the arts as much as she could.
“She was constantly going to theater shows, she was an avid reader and went to art galleries whenever she got a chance,” Lundblad said. “She took classes in art. She was an art enthusiast and was always encouraging people to try something new. Although she wasn’t able to always do the things she tried, she still enjoyed trying to learn new things.”
While Jenson was a frequent supporter of the arts, she loved to create art as well. Lundblad said her favorite medium to paint was watercolor and she loved to paint birds, her pets and anything associated with the great outdoors.
Jenson loved consuming the arts, loved creating it herself and often encouraged others around her to create art themselves whenever possible, current President of the VAA Kris Crowe said.
“She didn’t promote herself a lot,” Crowe said. “She didn’t talk about all of the things she’s done, so it was an interesting thing when I found out how instrumental she was in helping start the Valley Art Association. She enjoyed life, was fun to be around and was very intelligent. She frequently would have people over to her house to paint on her deck. She promoted others to pursue their artwork.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.