Valley Vineyard Church to host modified 'Back to School Giveaway' event

An area church is keeping faith in its annual event despite COVID-19 forcing the organizers to adjust it.
The Valley Vineyard Church Falls will host its annual “Back to School Giveaway” event from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, at 910 Bridgewater Ave. in Chippewa.
Children and their families will have the opportunity to receive a new backpack, school supplies and shoes provided by Mason’s Shoes. The event is usually held at the end of each summer at the church, and this year the event will be drive-up only to respect social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Valley Vineyard Church organizers said the event will look a bit different this year, but it is still as important as ever and maybe even more important this year with families dealing with COVID-19 related financial hardships.
“This year our Back to School Giveaway will look different due to social distancing. We will be using a drive-up format.”
Aiding Valley Vineyard Church in its pursuit of gifting school supplies to area families, 4:30 a.m. Coffeehouse in Chippewa Falls is accepting donations as well for the giveaway.
In a recent social media post, Coffeehouse owners said they have already accumulated 14 cases of backpacks, which is about 350 backpacks ready to be distributed to kids in need throughout the Chippewa Valley.
“While everything is up in the air in terms of the upcoming school year, our friends at Chippewa Vineyard Church are still going to distribute packs and school supplies. So, we will again do our best to help with the collection. We will put a collection box out during our open hours and of course you can drop them at the drive-up. Thank you so much in advance.”
Sarah Helgeson, a Chippewa Falls community member, said she is grateful families in the area will still be able to receive school supplies from the Valley Vineyard Church next month despite not knowing what the full picture will be in terms of students returning to campus, learning exclusively online or a mixture of the two.
“It’s great to see things like this still happening,” Helgeson said. “These kids need to go back to school whether we like it or not and some of them really need this stuff. We can’t forget about these kinds of things even with everything going on right now.”
For more information on the “Back to School Giveaway,” you can visit the Valley Vineyard Facebook event page.
