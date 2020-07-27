Valley Vineyard Church to host modified 'Back to School Giveaway' event

“While everything is up in the air in terms of the upcoming school year, our friends at Chippewa Vineyard Church are still going to distribute packs and school supplies. So, we will again do our best to help with the collection. We will put a collection box out during our open hours and of course you can drop them at the drive-up. Thank you so much in advance.”

Sarah Helgeson, a Chippewa Falls community member, said she is grateful families in the area will still be able to receive school supplies from the Valley Vineyard Church next month despite not knowing what the full picture will be in terms of students returning to campus, learning exclusively online or a mixture of the two.

“It’s great to see things like this still happening,” Helgeson said. “These kids need to go back to school whether we like it or not and some of them really need this stuff. We can’t forget about these kinds of things even with everything going on right now.”

For more information on the “Back to School Giveaway,” you can visit the Valley Vineyard Facebook event page.

