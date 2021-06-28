Van Orden says new report on his attendance at Jan. 6 insurrection 'inaccurate'

"Derrick has a lot of questions to answer," Kind said.

University of Wisconsin-La Crosse political professor Anthony Chergosky told the Tribune that the report from The Daily Beast draws into question the use of the campaign dollars and what Van Orden's presence at the event means.

"There are sort of all these questions about what Derrick Van Orden was doing and why he was using campaign money that are unanswered at this point," he said.

Chergosky said that while it was expected that Van Orden would make another run for the congressional seat after narrowly losing in 2020 to Kind, it's questionable whether the use of his previously fundraised dollars was appropriate while not actively campaigning.

"It's one thing for political observers to predict that you're going to run again and it's quite another to actually" be in a campaign, he said.

Chergosky also noted that the report highlights that Van Orden is one of many Republicans holding onto Trump-era politics, noting that these new details are unlikely to shake many of his supporters — but with more than a year left in the race, they could be used by Democrats to build a broader narrative throughout this highly watched campaign.