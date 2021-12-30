 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Veteran attorneys open new law office in Chippewa Valley

  • 0

EAU CLAIRE — Two attorneys highly experienced in civil litigation have established a new firm to serve the Chippewa Valley in civil litigation matters.

Manydeeds Law, at 1119 Regis Court, handles cases in the areas of personal injury, wrongful death, civil settlements, business law, real estate law and mediations/arbitration.

Ed Manydeeds is a graduate of the UW-Superior and UW-Madison Law School. His nephew, John E. Manydeeds, is a graduate of University of Minnesota-Duluth and UW-Madison Law School.

The Manydeeds work closely on cases to ensure the client is represented well.

“We make a good team that will listen to our clients and do whatever is necessary for them to get justice,” John Manydeeds said.

Besides vigorous advocacy on behalf of clients, Manydeeds Law also strives to ensure that the client understands the legal proceedings during each phase of the case.

“I believe people appreciate it when professionals they seek information from are able to break down a concept and explain it in terms that are easily understood,” Ed Manydeeds said.

People are also reading…

More information is available at www.manydeedssc.com or call 534-444-3118 to schedule a consultation.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Portage woman amasses 400 Christmas bears

Portage woman amasses 400 Christmas bears

What started for Patti Coleman as an impulse buy in 1996 has grown into a collection of roughly 400 “Snowflake Teddy” bears on display in her home at Christmas each year.

Watch Now: Related Video

Argentina battles to contain Patagonia wildfires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News