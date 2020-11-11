Veterans memorial statue dedicated in Stanley

A fitting memorial was dedicated in Chippewa County to service men and women on a national day of commemoration and appreciation.

A Veterans Day tribute was held Wednesday morning in downtown Stanley. About three dozen veterans and citizens gathered to celebrate Veterans Day and then travel to the Stanley Movie Theater for a plethora of events including a social and to gaze upon displays from local schools celebrating Veterans Day.

Bob Seidl, Stanley-Boyd High School social studies teacher, said the community coming together in a safe way during the COVID-19 pandemic means a lot to him and his colleagues in the Stanley-Boyd community.

“It is great to have both veterans and non-veterans here as we celebrate our veterans’ sacrifice and dedicate our new statue,” Seidl said. “Today we are celebrating and commemorating the dead and the living. We can’t thank them enough for their service to our country.”

Following the ceremony at American Legion Park, a new statue featuring a soldier kneeling to honor his fallen comrade was added to the park. The statue costs $6,000 and donations are being accepted at https://www.mightycause.com/organization/Sbvet.