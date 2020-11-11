Veterans memorial statue dedicated in Stanley

A fitting memorial was dedicated in Chippewa County to service men and women on a national day of commemoration and appreciation.
A Veterans Day tribute was held Wednesday morning in downtown Stanley. About three dozen veterans and citizens gathered to celebrate Veterans Day and then travel to the Stanley Movie Theater for a plethora of events including a social and to gaze upon displays from local schools celebrating Veterans Day.
Bob Seidl, Stanley-Boyd High School social studies teacher, said the community coming together in a safe way during the COVID-19 pandemic means a lot to him and his colleagues in the Stanley-Boyd community.
“It is great to have both veterans and non-veterans here as we celebrate our veterans’ sacrifice and dedicate our new statue,” Seidl said. “Today we are celebrating and commemorating the dead and the living. We can’t thank them enough for their service to our country.”
Support Local Journalism
Following the ceremony at American Legion Park, a new statue featuring a soldier kneeling to honor his fallen comrade was added to the park. The statue costs $6,000 and donations are being accepted at https://www.mightycause.com/organization/Sbvet.
Seidl said the statue will be a fitting reminder of those who have served the United States over the centuries.
“We wanted to add something to this park to commemorate this day and honor our veterans,” Seidl said. “At a time when there are a lot of things dividing our nation, it’s important that we have moments like this where we realize we’re all Americans first. With this statue we are saluting our veterans, and every time someone drives down this street this statue will remind them of our veterans’ dedication and how they served our country.”
Bruce Wozniak, Stanley American Legion member, said being able to be a part of the Veterans Day program Wednesday morning was an honor, and getting to dedicate the new statue will be a memory he cherishes forever.
“This is a fitting memorial for all veterans,” Wozniak said. “We’d like to thank the Stanley-Boyd school system and the community for their support so that this memorial could be placed here as a reminder of the sacrifice of all veterans.
Stanley Veterans Day celebration
Stanley Veterans Day celebration
Stanley Veterans Day celebration
Stanley Veterans Day celebration
Stanley Veterans Day celebration
Stanley Veterans Day celebration
Stanley Veterans Day celebration
Stanley Veterans Day celebration
Stanley Veterans Day celebration
Stanley Veterans Day celebration
Stanley Veterans Day celebration
Stanley Veterans Day celebration
Stanley Veterans Day celebration
Stanley Veterans Day celebration
Stanley Veterans Day celebration
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.