'Veterans rock': Local army veteran James Heber blends his love of art with powerful messages

Wanting to serve his country, but not being able to deploy is one of the inspirations for his involving veterans into his artwork. Heber said it is one small way he can give back to military members and do his part in spreading their stories and telling people of the good work they do for the country.

“I like doing things for the veterans because they matter, too,” Heber said. “It’s an ongoing thing in this area that people love veterans because they’ve served our country. Some people don’t know their struggles, so I wanted to promote them and their stories to help people feel pride and feel good about it. Veterans rock and they do so much for us.”

When the COVID-19 pandemic came to the forefront in March, it forced most of Heber’s projects to be put on hold, but he made the effort to find a new way of pursuing his passion. Using his “Veterans Rock” painting depicting military service members performing in a rock band scenario at the downtown Chippewa Falls amphitheater, he created a T-shirt that is planned to be sold locally in the near future.

He plans to donate a portion of those proceeds back to veterans directly.

Heber said he plans to continue to pursue his passion for art, take on as many freelance projects as he can make time for and continue to celebrate veterans in any way he can.