Victim impact statements/comments from family will be considered in Girl Scout crash sentencing

“This crime isn’t just hiding evidence; it is aiding a felon in hiding evidence,” Newell told Isaacson. “It’s more than just putting a vehicle into the garage.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Newell said the totality of the incident must be considered when determining the length of the sentence.

“One of the major things for the court to consider is the character of the defendant,” Newell said. “They were both huffing; they were passing it back and forth in the vehicle. The fact is he was using air duster, and he knows the impact of it on them. It is no different than sitting with the driver, and trading shots with him as you are driving down the road.”

Newell added: “The victims should be able to talk about the gravity of the offense and how it impacted them.”

Hertel clarified that he wasn’t trying to stop people from being able to speak at the sentencing, but he didn’t think their comments should be considered when the length of the sentence is determined.

After the crash, Stender turned himself in to the Eau Claire Police Department later that day.

Stender remains free on bond, with the requirement that he cannot possess or consume alcohol or illegal drugs, including aerosol cans for “huffing” purposes.