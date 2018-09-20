Subscribe for 17¢ / day
The Chippewa Falls school board saw a glimpse of the design of the new Stillson Elementary school Tuesday.

ATS&R vice president Dean Beeninga introduced a video of the new school's preliminary design.

The Stillson building is expected be completed in July 2020.

The district will select its own furniture, instead of the furniture shown in the video, Beeninga said.

For each school getting a share of the $60 million referendum – Stillson, Chippewa Falls Senior High School and Chippewa Falls Middle School – construction bids will go out at the end of January and will be due back March 5.

The 37-acre County Highway J site in the town of Lafayette is about a mile west of Stillson’s current location.

