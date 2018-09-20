The Chippewa Falls school board saw a glimpse of the design of the new Stillson Elementary school Tuesday.
ATS&R vice president Dean Beeninga introduced a video of the new school's preliminary design.
The Stillson building is expected be completed in July 2020.
The district will select its own furniture, instead of the furniture shown in the video, Beeninga said.
For each school getting a share of the $60 million referendum – Stillson, Chippewa Falls Senior High School and Chippewa Falls Middle School – construction bids will go out at the end of January and will be due back March 5.
The 37-acre County Highway J site in the town of Lafayette is about a mile west of Stillson’s current location.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.