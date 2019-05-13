"Chippewa Falls 1869: The Musical," was performed live on stage to full-house audiences at the Heyde Center for the Arts this past March. On Wednesday, June 5 at 2 and 7 p.m., an Iconostar Productions video of the stage musical will be shown on the big screen at the Heyde Center. Admission is by free-will donation, and popcorn and other concessions will be available.
The event is part of the year-long Sesquicentennial celebration of the 150th anniversary of the incorporation of Chippewa Falls as a city. The Wayward Players portray true-to-life community pioneers and events with familiar melodies of that time period and generous portions of comedy. With script and song lyrics by Jerry Way, scenic art by Carol Way, and video by Iconostar Productions, the screening will be a treat for the eyes and ears.
The Ways and many of the Wayward Players will be on hand to answer questions about the production.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.