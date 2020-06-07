Vincent Tool’s CVTC graduates making molds used in manufacture of virus test kits

Manufacturing has been exempted form stay-at-home orders as essential businesses, especially those involved in manufacturing related to medical equipment.

“We want the community to understand the importance of manufacturing in this fight against the COVID-19 outbreak,” Skar said.

“None of the local machine shops closed during the stay-at-home order,” said Wade Reese, CVTC Machine Tooling Technics instructor. “Their challenge hasn’t been continuing operations during the pandemic, but the ongoing problem of finding enough trained machinists. We have low numbers in our program, with numerous available jobs in local industry.”

Reese noted that Skar has done a good job recruiting CVTC students and graduates to his shop in a highly competitive atmosphere in which graduates of the program are prized by shops all over the area.

One Vincent Tool employee just completed his third semester in the two-year program, Reese said. The employee was one of the students allowed back to CVTC facilities for lab work during the lockdown. Technical college programs that supply workers for essential businesses were allowed to have limited in-person instruction with strict guidelines, Reese said.