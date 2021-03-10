Vintage Junkies, a new antique items store opens in Chippewa Falls

A love for vintage has inspired a modern hub for retro outfitting.

Vintage Junkies, a shop with an emphasis on antique/vintage items, has opened on Spring Street in downtown Chippewa Falls. Co-owners Holly Gums and Melinda Daubitz said a love for everything retro inspired them to open a location with the goal of supplying truly vintage items.

“Vintage clothing and antiques are in our blood,” Gums said. “It’s something we’ve both always been interested in, so it made a lot of sense for us to open a store. We also sell at flea markets during the summers, so we’re always around vintage and used things.”

Items offered in Vintage Junkies include vintage antiques such as signs, clothing, books, maps and a locally sourced brand of environmentally friendly paint called Milk Paint. In addition to the vintage items, the pair also plans to offer fresh flowers weekly as a seasonal offering in Vintage Junkies.

Gums and Daubitz owned/operated Vintage Junkies for eight years prior to moving to Chippewa Falls, owning two different locations in Eau Claire in Banbury Place and then on Second Street. The deciding factor for the pair to move to a different part of the Chippewa Valley came about after having their eye on their current location for a number of years.