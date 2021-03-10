Vintage Junkies, a new antique items store opens in Chippewa Falls

A love for vintage has inspired a modern hub for retro outfitting.
Vintage Junkies, a shop with an emphasis on antique/vintage items, has opened on Spring Street in downtown Chippewa Falls. Co-owners Holly Gums and Melinda Daubitz said a love for everything retro inspired them to open a location with the goal of supplying truly vintage items.
“Vintage clothing and antiques are in our blood,” Gums said. “It’s something we’ve both always been interested in, so it made a lot of sense for us to open a store. We also sell at flea markets during the summers, so we’re always around vintage and used things.”
Items offered in Vintage Junkies include vintage antiques such as signs, clothing, books, maps and a locally sourced brand of environmentally friendly paint called Milk Paint. In addition to the vintage items, the pair also plans to offer fresh flowers weekly as a seasonal offering in Vintage Junkies.
Gums and Daubitz owned/operated Vintage Junkies for eight years prior to moving to Chippewa Falls, owning two different locations in Eau Claire in Banbury Place and then on Second Street. The deciding factor for the pair to move to a different part of the Chippewa Valley came about after having their eye on their current location for a number of years.
“This space has been in the back of our minds for the past three or four years,” Gums said. “It’s just never been available until now. We love the downtown atmosphere because there is always a sense of hustle and bustle. It has a great vibe.”
After a grand opening this past weekend, the pair are now proud to be a part of the downtown Chippewa Falls community and provide a unique selection of items for Chippewa Valley shoppers to get their hands on.
“We are very overwhelmed with the welcoming Chippewa Falls has given us. It’s more than we could ever have imagined,” Gums said
Vintage Junkies is currently open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. For more information on the new business you can visit its Facebook page.