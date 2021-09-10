Viral performer Andy Gross to bring his 'Split Man' act to Heyde Center

A viral star of many talents is making his way to a historic venue in the Chippewa Valley.

Andy Gross, a multi-talented entertainer who combines standup comedy, magic and ventriloquism, is set to perform at the Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the performance start at $25 and are available at the Heyde Center box office and online at cvca.net. Facial coverings are required at all times inside the venue except when actively eating or drinking.

“It is a magic show, but it isn’t like a traditional magic show where there are birds and doves and it’s really serious,” Gross said. “My show is more about comedy, so the audiences who come to my shows are usually surprised by how much laughter and fun are involved in the show. That reaction is what I really enjoy.”

Gross performs over 150 shows a year at comedy clubs, in Las Vegas, cruise ships, Fortune 500 corporate events, colleges and performing arts theaters. He is considered one of the best by his peers in the entertainment industry and he has made a name for himself through numerous TV appearances including The Ellen Show and an NBC television special.