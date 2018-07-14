At the Chippewa Falls fairgrounds Friday, one woman watched an NFL referee make a coin toss.
Another joined a tailgate party — beer, brats and all — in the Lambeau Field parking lot.
Another craned her head as a helicopter buzzed overhead, watching Packers players exit the stadium tunnel into the bright lights of the field.
Except all three were standing in a virtual reality exhibit at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair in Chippewa Falls Friday, watching scenes from Lambeau Field’s past through VR goggles.
The VR exhibit may be the most popular draw of the fair’s “Lambeau Field Live” exhibit, a travelng Packers celebration honoring the team’s 100th season, said Packers director of public affairs Aaron Popkey.
“We really are a state team,” Popkey said. “(Lambeau Field) is on the top of the list for so many fans. We thought, what can we do to touch fans who normally wouldn’t have the chance to see Lambeau Field?”
Lambeau Field Live’s appearance in Chippewa Falls is the second of five stops it will make this summer.
But since the Packers’ true 100th anniversary is in August 2019, Popkey said, the exhibit will be back at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair in 2019.
“You only turn 100 once, so you might as well make a big party of it,” Popkey said.
A chance to experience Lambeau Field through VR isn’t the only draw for fans. Attendees browsed a traveling Pro Shop and Hall of Fame, jumped on the Lambeau Leap wall and took photos with virtual Packers players.
Madison Smith of Associated Bank, one of the event’s sponsors, said the experience has been “hard to beat.”
“It’s got a good crowd,” Smith said.
Jenny Strachota, also of Associated Bank, said the virtual photo booth and VR have been fan favorites.
The Chippewa Valley community had a chance to get in on the fun. Taylor Ries, a UW-Eau Claire student, said she had no hesitation when she received an email inviting her to apply for a temporary position working the exhibit.
“It was pretty much a definite answer,” Ries said. “I said, ‘Oh, I’ll work for the Packers, for sure.’”
Lambeau Field Live will be open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday.
Packers Hall of Fame member Lynn Dickey will be at the exhibit Saturday and Sunday from 2-4 p.m. for an alumni question-and-answer and photos with fans. A Packers history presentation and discussion will be held each day 4-5 p.m.
The exhibit will stop at Oshkosh’s EAA AirVenture, the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis and Taste of Madison throughout the summer.
