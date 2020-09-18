Volunteers clear the way for disc golf

Dolan is working with Hebert to lay out the 18-hole course over an 88-acre parcel at Casper Park. Dolan said his goal is to create some fun and challenging holes, ranging from 200 to 700 feet for each hole. He anticipates some holes will have intentionally narrow fairways between rows of trees, making it challenging, but also not too difficult.

“I think it’s taking off in popularity because it’s easy to get into, it’s cheap to get into,” Dolan said. “You put in a course, you’ll have people in this park every day now.”

Dolan was pleased to see so many volunteers out helping clear the paths for the course on Friday.

“I’m beyond excited; it’s something we’ve been planning for a year, but it’s our first ‘let’s-get-our-hands-dirty’ day,” Dolan said. “I’m working here with people I’ve never met before. It becomes real today.”

The six-hole course will be more of a beginners course, he added.

Dolan and Hebert agree that the 18-hole course isn’t likely to be finished until fall 2021.

“We’re hoping to hold tournaments at this site,” Hebert said. “There is definitely a need for one in the community. They won’t have to travel to play.”