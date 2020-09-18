Volunteers clear the way for disc golf

Development of two disc golf courses are underway in Chippewa Falls, as volunteers involved in the United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley’s “Day of Caring” event Friday moved trees and debris to clear space for the fairways.
An 18-hole disc golf course, along with a shorter six-hole course that will be handicap-accessible, will be created at Casper Park, located in the southwest corner of Chippewa Falls.
Currently, there is just one disc golf course in the city, near the Chippewa Falls Middle School.
Chippewa Falls parks director Dick Hebert said the handicap-accessible course will be about 700 yards in length for the six holes. Hebert said crushed granite will be placed on the fairways, making it a wheelchair-accessible surface, at a cost of about $5,000. He’s excited about the development of the course, which he hopes will be ready for use early next year.
“It might be the only facility in the state that has a handicap-accessible disc golf course,” Hebert said. “I’ve walked the proposed holes a few times now, and it will be pretty cool. This is a project I know the community is going to support.”
Ryan Dolan of Menomonie is a co-leader of the Menomonie Area Disc Golf Organization. He explained that disc golf players use discs – or Frisbees – that generally weigh 125 to 180 grams. The goal is to land the disc in a basket, set on top of a pole.
Dolan is working with Hebert to lay out the 18-hole course over an 88-acre parcel at Casper Park. Dolan said his goal is to create some fun and challenging holes, ranging from 200 to 700 feet for each hole. He anticipates some holes will have intentionally narrow fairways between rows of trees, making it challenging, but also not too difficult.
“I think it’s taking off in popularity because it’s easy to get into, it’s cheap to get into,” Dolan said. “You put in a course, you’ll have people in this park every day now.”
Dolan was pleased to see so many volunteers out helping clear the paths for the course on Friday.
“I’m beyond excited; it’s something we’ve been planning for a year, but it’s our first ‘let’s-get-our-hands-dirty’ day,” Dolan said. “I’m working here with people I’ve never met before. It becomes real today.”
The six-hole course will be more of a beginners course, he added.
Dolan and Hebert agree that the 18-hole course isn’t likely to be finished until fall 2021.
“We’re hoping to hold tournaments at this site,” Hebert said. “There is definitely a need for one in the community. They won’t have to travel to play.”
Tricia Thompson of Menomonie said she and a friend came up with the idea of having a handicap-accessible disc golf course. Thompson was among the volunteers removing trees at the site Friday morning.
“It’s really taken off,” she said. “I’m really thrilled. To see this, that it is actually going to happen, it gives me hope this will be done by next summer.”
Frank Snyder, 26, of Eau Claire was among the volunteers clearing brush at Casper Park. Snyder is a member of the Young Professionals of the Chippewa Valley, a group within the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce.
“I had the day off, and I thought I’d come out to help,” Snyder said. “And I’m an occasional disc-golfer. Based on the maps, it looks like a really nice course. I’d definitely try it out when it’s done.”
Day of Caring
More than 200 people volunteered Friday in clean-up efforts across the Chippewa Valley. In Eau Claire, workers cleared brush along Menomonie Street, near the Roadside Café. In Chippewa Falls, along with the disc golf course development, volunteers removed weeds at the Chippewa Riverfront Park, while others started decorating trees and fences in Irvine Park in preparation for the annual Christmas Village.
Andy Neborak, United Way executive director, said volunteers also will work alongside Feed My People food bank during the next two weeks, packaging thousands of pounds of food, making 5,000 meals for children. Neborak was pleased to see so many volunteers Friday, as the focus of this year’s event was on outdoor projects because of COVID concerns.
“There’s a lot of help that is needed,” Neborak said. “A lot of nonprofits depend on volunteers. There are some projects you have to roll up your sleeves and get to work.”
Neborak said he feels good about the variety of outdoor projects they lined up this year, saying it kept people safe from coronavirus.
“With the pandemic, there are a lot of people who want to get out of their homes and do things, and do it safely, and make a difference,” he said.
This year marked the 26th annual Day of Caring event, he said.
Kelly Christianson, United Way community impact director, was also volunteering at Casper Park.
“This is a great opportunity to bring community members into areas they may not have volunteered for,” Christianson said. “And they are saving those organizations thousands of dollars. It’s a win-win for everyone.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.