Volunteers flock to Cadott to assist with tornado damage cleanup

“This really came out of nowhere,” Edelman said. “I knew the damage was going to be bad, but seeing it in the light of the day is really telling of just how bad it is. Without the people who are here now helping to clean up, I don’t know what we’d do. Thankfully our property hasn’t suffered any major damage, but the same can’t be said for a lot of other families here. I’ll be praying for them tonight.”

Individuals walking the streets of Cadott and many other areas of Chippewa County bore witness to trees fallen, powerlines toppled and dozens of people looking for any way to contribute to the cleanup.

Jason Richardson traveled to Cadott from Stanley on Wednesday afternoon to help with the cleanup because it was the right thing to do in his opinion.

“If I were in this situation I’d want someone to be willing to help me too,” Richardson said. “With everything going on in the world right now, people have enough going on in their lives that a tornado is even harder on people. A few hours of my time is nothing compared to the hardships people who lost their homes or had their property damaged are going to have to deal with.”

Cleanup crews and interested volunteers are welcome in Cadott and surrounding areas during the next few days.