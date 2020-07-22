Volunteers flock to Cadott to assist with tornado damage cleanup

No one was injured but several buildings were damaged Tuesday in the village of Cadott as a tornado passed through Chippewa County.
The storm caused damage to a number of homes and buildings in the village, including St. John’s Lutheran Church, St. Rose of Lima Church and the Cadott school, where a gymnasium suffered roof damage and the baseball field had significant damage to the dugout and scoreboards.
The National Weather Service rated the tornado that touched down an EF0 with top winds reaching 85 mph.
The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office said a damage assessment will be available soon.
Several power poles were knocked down during the storm, but Cadott Chief of Police Louis Eslinger said power had been restored by 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.
“Right now Chippewa Valley Electric is out working on most of the poles,” Eslinger said Wednesday morning. “Most of them were snapped and they just did a band-aid last night so they could get the power on just to see where we’re at and today they’re replacing power poles, but we do have power.”
Cleanup crews focused on Maple, Pine and Elm streets to help clean up the debris as of Wednesday morning.
April Edelman, a resident of Cadott, said the damage in the city is fairly devastating but she is glad many people are taking the time to lend a helping hand.
“This really came out of nowhere,” Edelman said. “I knew the damage was going to be bad, but seeing it in the light of the day is really telling of just how bad it is. Without the people who are here now helping to clean up, I don’t know what we’d do. Thankfully our property hasn’t suffered any major damage, but the same can’t be said for a lot of other families here. I’ll be praying for them tonight.”
Individuals walking the streets of Cadott and many other areas of Chippewa County bore witness to trees fallen, powerlines toppled and dozens of people looking for any way to contribute to the cleanup.
Jason Richardson traveled to Cadott from Stanley on Wednesday afternoon to help with the cleanup because it was the right thing to do in his opinion.
“If I were in this situation I’d want someone to be willing to help me too,” Richardson said. “With everything going on in the world right now, people have enough going on in their lives that a tornado is even harder on people. A few hours of my time is nothing compared to the hardships people who lost their homes or had their property damaged are going to have to deal with.”
Cleanup crews and interested volunteers are welcome in Cadott and surrounding areas during the next few days.
Those wishing to help in the cleanup after the storms can report to the Cadott Fire Station at 436 E. Hartford St.
A brush and debris site from tornado damage has been established at 24644 67th Ave. in Cadott, located just west of the intersection of County Trunk X/67th Ave. (north of the railroad tracks).
Absolutely no building materials are allowed at the debris site including construction materials, treated and untreated lumber. Use caution and drive slowly when in the area and utility, railroad crews and emergency responders are involved in cleanup.
Volunteers are asked not to go directly to the damaged area. Volunteers should bring a face mask, gloves, work boots, long pants, lunch and water with them and report to the registration area at the fire hall.
Unaccompanied minors will not be able to assist with cleanup efforts due to safety and liability concerns. If volunteer groups bring a completed roster, it will help expedite the registration process.
Donations such as bottled water should be dropped off at the Cadott Fire Department. Caution and care is strongly recommended when operating chainsaws and other equipment. Often more people are injured during cleanup efforts than were injured a storm. Numerous power lines are down, always assume that down lines are energized.
IMG_4218.JPG
IMG_4219.JPG
IMG_4220.JPG
IMG_4221.JPG
IMG_4222.JPG
IMG_4224.JPG
IMG_4225.JPG
IMG_4226.JPG
IMG_4227.JPG
IMG_4228.JPG
IMG_4229.JPG
IMG_4230.JPG
Tornado damage
IMG_4232.JPG
IMG_4235.JPG
IMG_4236.JPG
IMG_4237.JPG
IMG_4239.JPG
IMG_4240.JPG
IMG_4241.JPG
IMG_4242.JPG
IMG_4243.JPG
IMG_4247.JPG
IMG_4249.JPG
IMG_4250.JPG
IMG_4251.JPG
IMG_4253.JPG
IMG_4255.JPG
IMG_4256.JPG
IMG_4258.JPG
IMG_4259.JPG
IMG_4260.JPG
IMG_4261.JPG
IMG_4262.JPG
IMG_4265.JPG
IMG_4266.JPG
IMG_4267.JPG
IMG_4268.JPG
IMG_4271.JPG
IMG_4272.JPG
IMG_4273.JPG
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.