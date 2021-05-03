 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Volunteers needed for Special Olympics event at Chi-Hi
0 comments
top story

Volunteers needed for Special Olympics event at Chi-Hi

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Special Olympics Athlete

A Special Olympics Wisconsin event will take place this Saturday at Chippewa Falls Senior High School, but volunteers are still needed in order to make the event a success.

 CHIPPEWA HERALD

Special Olympics Wisconsin athletes in the Chippewa Valley region need your help so they can successfully return to action when they compete in the regional track & field meet on Saturday at Chippewa Falls High School.

Special Olympics Wisconsin is seeking volunteers to help throughout the day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as the athletes go for gold in running, walking, wheelchair racing, jumping and throwing events.

Volunteer positions include:

  • Timers: Help time the races for the athletes
  • Field events: Help measure, record and escort the Standing/Running Long Jumps, Softball Throw and Turbo/Mini Javelin.
  • Athlete escort: Walk with the athletes from staging to event to awards to make sure they are in the right spot.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

For most of the athletes, this event will be their first time competing in a Special Olympics since before the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Between the outdoor nature of the event, rising vaccinations rates, decreasing COVID numbers, and rigorous safety precautions in place, Special Olympics Wisconsin is confident that this event will make for a safe return to action for the athletes and volunteers alike.

It will also provide some long-overdue memories and sports excitement for a community that has gone far too long without the unique thrill and energy of a Special Olympics Wisconsin event.

Special Olympics Wisconsin’s COVID-19 safety protocols include required screenings, physical distancing and masks. Additionally, this modified smaller track meet will run in a stationed approach to limit interaction. Teams will be scheduled together and rotate through four stations to complete their events.

For those who qualify, a modified State Track Meet will be held June 26 at Lawrence University in Appleton.

Register to help these athletes once again enjoy the thrill of a Special Olympics Wisconsin event today at specialolympics.org.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sharpton: Withholding Brown video is 'con game'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News