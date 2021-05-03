Volunteers needed for Special Olympics event at Chi-Hi

Special Olympics Wisconsin athletes in the Chippewa Valley region need your help so they can successfully return to action when they compete in the regional track & field meet on Saturday at Chippewa Falls High School.
Special Olympics Wisconsin is seeking volunteers to help throughout the day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as the athletes go for gold in running, walking, wheelchair racing, jumping and throwing events.
Volunteer positions include:
- Timers: Help time the races for the athletes
- Field events: Help measure, record and escort the Standing/Running Long Jumps, Softball Throw and Turbo/Mini Javelin.
- Athlete escort: Walk with the athletes from staging to event to awards to make sure they are in the right spot.
For most of the athletes, this event will be their first time competing in a Special Olympics since before the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Between the outdoor nature of the event, rising vaccinations rates, decreasing COVID numbers, and rigorous safety precautions in place, Special Olympics Wisconsin is confident that this event will make for a safe return to action for the athletes and volunteers alike.
It will also provide some long-overdue memories and sports excitement for a community that has gone far too long without the unique thrill and energy of a Special Olympics Wisconsin event.
Special Olympics Wisconsin’s COVID-19 safety protocols include required screenings, physical distancing and masks. Additionally, this modified smaller track meet will run in a stationed approach to limit interaction. Teams will be scheduled together and rotate through four stations to complete their events.
For those who qualify, a modified State Track Meet will be held June 26 at Lawrence University in Appleton.
Register to help these athletes once again enjoy the thrill of a Special Olympics Wisconsin event today at specialolympics.org.