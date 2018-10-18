The Barron County Sheriff's Department and local volunteers searched the Barron area for missing 13-year-old Jayme Closs Thursday, according to the department.
Searchers found "nothing of evidentiary value" Thursday afternoon, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said Thursday in a social media post.
A Minneapolis medical examiner has ruled the deaths of a Barron County couple as homicides.
Law enforcement have received more than 800 tips on Jayme's disappearance since Monday, Fitzgerald said in the social media post.
Deputies found the bodies of James and Denise Closs in their Barron home early Monday morning after a 911 call.
Jayme, who Fitzgerald believes was in the house when her parents were shot, is missing and endangered.
Jayme is not considered a suspect in her parents' deaths.
She is five feet tall and 100 pounds, with green eyes and strawberry blond hair.
Anyone in contact with Jayme or with information on her disappearance is urged to call the Sheriff’s Department at 715-537-3106.
People with information can also call a 24-hour tip line at 1-855-744-3879.
