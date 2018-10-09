The White House is lending Gov. Scott Walker a hand in his bid for re-election.
Vice President Mike Pence will join Walker at a campaign stop at Precision Pipeline, 3314 56th St., in Eau Claire on Wednesday afternoon.
The campaign event will follow a stop in Green Bay earlier in the day.
Pence’s visit comes as Walker and his Democratic opponent, state superintendent Tony Evers, are locked in a tight race for governor. Walker is seeking his third term, while Evers is looking to give Democrats control of the governor’s mansion for the first time since Jim Doyle left office.
Be sure to go to chippewa.com for coverage of the Eau Claire event later in the day Wednesday.
