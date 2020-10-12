Vulgar vandal faces 60 possible charges

For several years, images of pornography and homophobic notes had been popping up along the Ice Age National Scene Trail, Hickory Ridge Trails, and other trails in Chippewa County.

“It’s been going on for four years,” said Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk. “He’d put them on trees or posts in the county forest, anywhere a bicyclist or walker would see it. And it’s been so spread out. One time, it will be (placed) three miles from the last place.”

The images would seemingly go up every couple of weeks in the spring and summer months, but stopped appearing in winter months. It was common for the pornography to appear before large biking or trail running races. These events draw families and juvenile participants. The notes also specifically harmed the reputation of a Chippewa Falls business.

Finding the culprit has been challenging, as officers were never able to catch the person in the act of hanging up the pornography or disparaging notes.

“We’ve had cameras up there,” Kowalczyk said. “He was seen on camera, but with him wearing a jacket and hat, it was almost, literally impossible to determine who he was.”