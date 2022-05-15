Walk into the Weekend offered in Chippewa Valley

Prevea Health is offering a free walking program to encourage community members to get active.

Walk into the Weekend is offered in the Chippewa Valley, every Friday beginning June 10 at 7 or 7:30 a.m. through early August. There will be no walks on July 1.

The program offers pre-planned routes, each lasting about an hour, intended to get your heart pumping.

Participants receive an email each week with the route to follow beginning at various locations. For every week attended, participants are entered into a drawing to win a Prevea Fitness package, including a duffel bag, yoga mat and other minimal exercise equipment.

Registration is required by visiting: www.prevea.com/events

Those interested can register at any time to receive the routes and starting locations.

