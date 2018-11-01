MADISON — Republican Gov. Scott Walker, locked in a tight re-election bid, said Thursday for the first time that he wants to enact the "exact same language" that's in federal law at the state level guaranteeing insurance for people with pre-existing conditions.
However, the proposal would not protect as many people as the federal law does and it's unclear whether there's enough support in the Republican-controlled Legislature to pass it.
Walker previously supported a bill to guarantee coverage that was not as expansive as what is guaranteed under the federal Affordable Care Act. That bill stalled in the state Senate.
Walker's new promise, made to reporters following a campaign stop in Waukesha as he faces the toughest election of his political career, was derided as a lie by Democratic challenger Tony Evers. A Marquette University Law School poll on Wednesday showed the race to be a dead heat, with health care as a top issue.
"No matter what happens in the courts or in the Congress, in Wisconsin we'll codify that, the exact same language that's in the Affordable Care Act. We'll make sure everyone living with a pre-existing condition is covered here in the state," Walker said.
Walker is a longtime opponent of the federal law and this year approved Wisconsin joining a federal lawsuit seeking its full repeal, including the popular protection for people with pre-existing conditions.
The Assembly passed the more limited bill earlier this year, but it died in the Senate. A spokesman for Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald declined to comment Thursday, and he seesawed last month on whether the original proposal had the votes to pass. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos did not return a message.
Also, a state law like Walker is promising would not protect everyone.
If the federal law is overturned, people in Wisconsin who get their insurance through a self-funded employer plan would lose their protections because only the federal government can regulate those plans, the nonpartisan Legislative Council said in an Oct. 18 memo.
More than 150 companies in Wisconsin have self-funded plans, including Kimberly-Clark Corp., Kwik Trip, Kohler Co., Schneider National and Snap-On Inc.
Evers said in a statement that "actions speak louder than words" and Walker's long-held opposition to the federal law and its protections for people with pre-existing conditions shows he can't be trusted.
"Politicians like Scott Walker are always talking out of both sides of their mouth and telling last-minute lies like this," Evers said.
Evers launched a new campaign ad Thursday emphasizing criticism of Walker from four of his former Cabinet secretaries. Three of them signed a letter urging a vote for Evers, while a fourth said Walker was not being truthful about his roads budget.
