Gov. Scott Walker visited Lake Hallie Tuesday to promote a statewide sales tax holiday on some school supplies that begins today.
The holiday ends Sunday.
The tax-free event does have price limits. Sales tax will be eliminated for school supplies costing up to $75 per item, clothing up to $75 per item, computers up to $750 per item and computer supplies up to $250 per item.
“It’s another way to reinforce that we want to support companies that have stores that have locations right here in the state of Wisconsin,” Walker said at a Blain’s Farm and Fleet store in Lake Hallie. “That’s how we continue to fuel our economy.”
The holiday is projected to cost $14.8 million. It will be funded by a state budget surplus.
Wisconsin could repeat the sales tax-free period in future years, but the measure expires after in 2018 and the Legislature would have to sign off on an extension, Walker said.
The average family spends roughly $680 on back-to-school supplies, Walker said, citing a National Retail Federation annual survey.
Families spend the largest share on clothing, an average of $237, according to the survey. Electronics were the second largest purchases, averaging $187 per family, followed by shoes.
Several Chippewa Valley lawmakers praised the tax-free weekend.
Rep. Rob Summerfield, R-Bloomer, said he knows families who visit the Twin Cities area to do their tax-free school shopping – Minnesota law exempts some food, clothing and other “necessity items” from sales tax.
“If at least we can do a weekend, something for Wisconsin, (we’ll) hopefully keep some of that money in our economy,” Summerfield said Tuesday.
The tax-free weekend will spur more customers to shop and brick-and-mortar stores, said Rep. Kathy Bernier, R-Lake Hallie.
“It’ll be a good thing for the companies that have buildings in this state, because they are losing business to internet sales, big time,” Bernier said. “If we can help them out by giving consumers an incentive to purchase in the stores in their communities, that’s good for everyone.”
The tax holiday follows a $100-per-child tax rebate Walker also instituted this year, which also used $122 million of the state’s budget surplus.
Roughly 560,000 of 670,000 eligible households took advantage of that rebate, Walker said Tuesday.
“There are some people that choose not to take it, people that maybe changed locations … We think more than half a million, though, is a pretty big deal,” Walker said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.