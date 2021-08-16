Wanted felon apprehended in Chippewa Falls following violent standoff

The Chippewa Falls Police Department investigated an incident Sunday that led to the execution of a search warrant at 910 Water St. and the apprehension of Kane Berg.
At 11:21 Sunday morning officers received information that Kane Berg allegedly pointed a handgun at a female victim during a disagreement at 910 Water St. A witness to this event was able to remove the victim from the residence and they called 911.
At that time a Chippewa County deputy happened to be travelling down Water Street and was flagged down. A perimeter was quickly set up with Chippewa Falls Police Department officers and deputies from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department.
Investigators applied for a search warrant. Nearby residents were requested to leave or shelter in place, and barricades were placed to detour traffic. Perimeter teams maintained surveillance of the residence. Officers learned that the upstairs tenant was not at home, but her dog was there. No one, other than Berg, was believe to be in the downstairs apartment.
Officers were aware of Kane Berg’s violent history, including possession of weapons and threats to use weapons including against law enforcement. As a result, the determination was made to use the Eau County Regional SWAT team to safely execute the warrant. Officers had attempted to call Berg to ask him to come out and voluntarily turn himself in, however that call was not answered.
At approximately 5:50 p.m. members of the SWAT team arrived at 910 Water St to serve the search warrant. Loud verbal commands asking Berg to peacefully surrender were given over the SWAT vehicle loudspeaker interspersed with use of the siren. This continued for approximately 10 to 15 minutes. Receiving no response, the SWAT vehicle’s ram was used to push open the front door.
At that time SWAT officers reported a suspect in the upstairs throwing items out of the window, including fireworks. Immediately after this SWAT officers reported white smoke coming from one of the second-story windows. Chippewa Falls Fire & EMS was alerted.
SWAT officers reported that the smoke was increasing and turning black, indicating the residence was now on fire. A short time later a male subject jumped out of the second-story window and fell to the ground. The male was identified as Kane Berg. He fled westbound on foot from the residence.
CFPD K9 Leo was deployed and swiftly apprehended Kane Berg. He was handcuffed and evaluated by EMS. He was then transported to a medical facility for medical clearance before he will be taken to jail.
As soon as Berg was taken into custody Chippewa Falls Fire & EMS along with other area firefighters responded and started to fight the fire. Firefighters were able to rescue the dog, Louis, from the the upstairs apartment and turned him over to his owner.
Kane R. Berg, 35, is currently being charged with 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, pointing a Firearm at Another Person, Felon in Possession of Firearm, Felony Bail Jumping x4, Arson, Possession of Methamphetamine, Resisting an Officer.
Prior to the arrest Berg had numerous outstanding warrants for his arrest including: OWI 4th with a Passenger (16 Years Old), Felony Fleeing x3, Resisting an Officer Causing Substantial Bodily Harm or a Soft Tissue Injury, Threat to a Law Enforcement Officer, Disarming a Peace Officer, Felon in Possession of a Firearm x2, Theft, Take and Drive Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent x2, Possession of THC x3, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Methamphetamine.