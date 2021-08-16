Wanted felon apprehended in Chippewa Falls following violent standoff

At approximately 5:50 p.m. members of the SWAT team arrived at 910 Water St to serve the search warrant. Loud verbal commands asking Berg to peacefully surrender were given over the SWAT vehicle loudspeaker interspersed with use of the siren. This continued for approximately 10 to 15 minutes. Receiving no response, the SWAT vehicle’s ram was used to push open the front door.

At that time SWAT officers reported a suspect in the upstairs throwing items out of the window, including fireworks. Immediately after this SWAT officers reported white smoke coming from one of the second-story windows. Chippewa Falls Fire & EMS was alerted.

SWAT officers reported that the smoke was increasing and turning black, indicating the residence was now on fire. A short time later a male subject jumped out of the second-story window and fell to the ground. The male was identified as Kane Berg. He fled westbound on foot from the residence.

CFPD K9 Leo was deployed and swiftly apprehended Kane Berg. He was handcuffed and evaluated by EMS. He was then transported to a medical facility for medical clearance before he will be taken to jail.