CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man charged with failing to comply with the rules of registering as a sex offender didn't show up for his court hearing Thursday, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Charles V. Zaruba, 23, Pearl St., is charged in Chippewa County Court with failure to maintain his registration. Zaruba was slated to enter a plea and be sentenced Thursday, but he failed to appear.
Defense attorney Francesco Balistrieri said he believed they had an agreement in place, so he was surprised his client wasn't present. Judge James Isaacson issued a warrant for arrest, with it taking effect at noon.
According to the criminal complaint, Zaruba had a listed address of 205 E. Grand Ave in 2017.
However, state corrections officials said mail to Zaruba’s home was returned in June 2017, and they didn’t have a new address for him. In October 2018, officials learned Zaruba was living with his father at 912 Pearl St., but Zaruba failed to return letters informing them of his residency status by a Dec. 26 deadline.
