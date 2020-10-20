Warren Bowe, recently retired Chi-Hi teacher, passes from COVID-19

“A wonderful teacher, father, friend and role model to so many,” Mcllquham said. “My heart breaks for this loss. I’m also sending all my support, thoughts, prayers and love to the staff and students (both past and present) of Chi-Hi and the Chippewa Falls School District who worked and studied alongside Mr. Bowe for years. The teachers and staff of CFAUSD have been going above and beyond for the students since this pandemic started and continue to do so on a daily basis. Today they do that with broken hearts. Please be kind to each other. Thank your child’s teacher, tell those you love how important they are to you. And let’s work together to support each other regardless of our differences.”