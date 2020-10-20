Warren Bowe, recently retired Chi-Hi teacher, passes from COVID-19

Chippewa Falls just lost a beloved friend, teacher and mentor.
Warren Bowe, a longtime Chippewa Falls Senior High School (Chi-Hi) teacher who recently retired, passed away on Sunday from COVID-19 complications. Bowe was 57 and retired in June after teaching English for 21 years at Chi-Hi.
CFAUSD board member Sharon Mcllquham said the loss of Bowe is being felt as he was a treasured member of the community.
“A wonderful teacher, father, friend and role model to so many,” Mcllquham said. “My heart breaks for this loss. I’m also sending all my support, thoughts, prayers and love to the staff and students (both past and present) of Chi-Hi and the Chippewa Falls School District who worked and studied alongside Mr. Bowe for years. The teachers and staff of CFAUSD have been going above and beyond for the students since this pandemic started and continue to do so on a daily basis. Today they do that with broken hearts. Please be kind to each other. Thank your child’s teacher, tell those you love how important they are to you. And let’s work together to support each other regardless of our differences.”
Bowe contracted COVID-19 in September and was hospitalized with the virus late in the month. On Sept. 28 he was put on a ventilator, but earlier this month the virus had caused him permanent lung damage and would require a tracheostomy. Doctors hoped to put him back on a ventilator after the operation and keep him in an intensive care unit (ICU) for an extended period of time, but his lungs had become too damaged to proceed.
The news of Bowe’s death came as the Chippewa County Health Department announced three individuals had died over the weekend of COVID-19 complications and there were 108 new active cases of coronavirus.
Over his decades-long teaching career, Bowe mentored and taught thousands of students in a variety of ways. He was an avid speech coach and took great passion in the teaching of the English language and its delivery. He was also a regular Excellence in Education honoree, an annual banquet where the year’s highest achieving students recognize a Chi-Hi staff member who had a tremendous impact on their educational career.
Jessica Andrews, a parent of one of Bowe’s former English students, said she hopes the community remembers him as a brilliant educator and someone who made a positive impact on Chi-Hi.
“My son Jason really enjoyed having him as a teacher,” Andrews said. “Normally Jason didn’t love all of his classes, but he took to English more once he had Mr. Bowe as a teacher. It hurts to hear how young he was and how much more he had to give. It is a real shame and I’m sure many people are missing him right now.”
While Warren Bowe was only able to enjoy retirement for a short while before his passing, he leaves behind a loving legacy which will continue to be felt by his family and friends.
