Watch: Barron County Sheriff, others to provide updates on Jayme Closs case
BARRON, Wis. (AP) — A 21-year-old man shot a Wisconsin couple to death at their home in a scheme to kidnap their teenage daughter, then held the girl captive for three months in an isolated north woods town before she managed to escape, authorities said Friday.
They will be providing updates on the case at 4 p.m. today.
