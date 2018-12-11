Barron native Chris Kroeze has advanced to the finals of the NBC show "The Voice."
Kroeze and three other finalists advanced from a field of eight. The finals will air on Dec. 17-18 on NBC.
Kroeze performed twice on Monday's show — a rendition of "Can't You See" by The Marshall Tucker Band, then a mash-up of "Jumpin' Jack Flash" by the Rolling Stones and "Chain of Fools" by Aretha Franklin in a duet with fellow contestant Sarah Grace.
Chris Kroeze & Sarah Grace: "Jumpin' Jack Flash" & "Chain of Fools" - The Voice Semi-Final, Top 8
Chris Kroeze Is Pure Country Rock on "Can't You See" - The Voice Live Semi-Final, Top 8 Performances
Chris Kroeze Performs "Callin' Baton Rouge" - The Voice 2018 Live Top 10 Performances
Chris Kroeze Performs "Long Train Runnin’" - The Voice 2018 Live Top 11 Performances
Chris Kroeze Sings "Let It Be" - The Voice 2018 Live Top 13 Performances
Chris Kroeze vs. Mercedes Ferreira-Dias: "Back in the High Life Again" - The Voice 2018 Battles
Chris Kroeze Performs a Vulnerable Cover of "Burning House" - The Voice 2018 Knockouts
Chris Kroeze Shines with Stevie Ray Vaughan's "Pride and Joy" - The Voice 2018 Blind Auditions
Chris Kroeze Sings "Have You Ever Seen the Rain" - The Voice 2018 Live Playoffs Top 24
