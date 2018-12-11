Try 1 month for 99¢

Barron native Chris Kroeze has advanced to the finals of the NBC show "The Voice."

Kroeze and three other finalists advanced from a field of eight. The finals will air on Dec. 17-18 on NBC.

Kroeze performed twice on Monday's show — a rendition of "Can't You See" by The Marshall Tucker Band, then a mash-up of "Jumpin' Jack Flash" by the Rolling Stones and "Chain of Fools" by Aretha Franklin in a duet with fellow contestant Sarah Grace.

